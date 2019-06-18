Taco Bell offers free tacos after Raptors take NBA Finals

(WBTW) – If you get hungry for a snack today, you can stop by Taco Bell for a free taco.

The fast-food chain is giving away a free Doritos Locos Taco today at participating locations between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The free food is part of Taco Bell’s “NBA Steal a Taco Giveaway” promotion.

The Golden State Warriors won a road game against the Raptors in game two of the NBA Finals. But in the end, the Raptors won the title.

There is no purchase necessary for the free taco today. To qualify, you must order from the Taco Bell app, or online.