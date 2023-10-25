(KTLA) — Taco Bell’s legal fight over the “Taco Tuesday” trademark has ended after a restaurant in New Jersey parted ways with the term, allowing taco restaurants nationwide to use the phrase.

The months-long effort to make the phrase available for restaurants nationwide ended on Tuesday after Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar in Somers Point, New Jersey, forfeited its “Taco Tuesday” trademark.

The restaurant held the “Taco Tuesday” trademark in New Jersey for over 30 years. The restaurant’s decision to relinquish the claim comes after Taco John’s, a Wyoming-based “West-Mex” restaurant chain, relinquished its claim to the trademark in July.

Taco John’s had held the trademark for over 40 years in the 49 other U.S. states.

Earlier this year, Taco Bell filed with U.S. trademark regulators to get Gregory’s and Taco John’s to abandon their trademarks, saying the term had become too widely used to belong to any one person or business.

“When we set out to free Taco Tuesday, we did it for all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos,” Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell’s chief global brand and strategy officer and incoming CEO, said in a statement.

“Taco Bell wants everyone to have the opportunity to celebrate Taco Tuesday, including Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar. Thanks to Gregory’s choice to relinquish the trademark registration, New Jersey businesses and fans can fully enjoy Taco Tuesday, effective immediately.”

To celebrate the “liberation” of the “Taco Tuesday” phrase, Taco Bell rewards members in New Jersey can get a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos on Nov. 21 through the app with no purchase necessary, the company announced.

Other fast-food chains, like Jack in the Box, also celebrated the “liberation” of the “Taco Tuesday” phrase by offering two free tacos with any purchase, every Tuesday, for Jack Pack rewards members.

The promotion came in response to a similar promotion from Taco Bell.

“In less than six months, Taco Bell helped ensure the Taco Tuesday trademark registrations in all states were relinquished,” the company said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.