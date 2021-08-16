TBI: Woman dead following officer-involved shooting in Tennessee

UPDATE (8/16 9:35 a.m.) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) revealed on Monday morning that it is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Greene County that involved deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, Sullivan County deputies spotted 29-year-old Katelyn L. Harris traveling along John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport just before 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Deputies reportedly knew Harris had outstanding felony warrants and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. A pursuit followed, according to the release.

The release said Harris refused to pull over, driving onto Interstate 81 heading toward Greene County, where she exited and turned north on Jearoldstown Road.

According to the TBI, Harris ran off the roadway, and the passenger got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody.

While deputies spoke with the passengers, they noticed Harris, who was still in the vehicle, had a gun.

The release states deputies ordered her to drop the weapon, but Harris put the vehicle in reverse and sped toward officers.

The TBI reports three deputies fired shots, striking Harris.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The TBI continues to investigate the incident, and states all findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for review.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents.