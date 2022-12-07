SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah teen has racked up more than $30,000 in stolen merchandise from an area Target.

Police said the $524.99 vacuum cleaner that 19-year-old Keishaun Campbell took from a Savannah Target last week is just the latest steal on a long list. Target’s Loss Prevention Department told the Savannah Police Department that the teen has taken $30,376.99 worth of merchandise from the store.

In the latest theft at the end of November, Target workers told police Campbell was seen trying to take a security device off of the vacuum. When police arrived, the officer said Campbell, with the stolen vacuum, ran from the police officer.

According to that officer, Campbell was later spotted driving the same car, with four flat tires, near the intersection of Rio and Fulton Roads. Police said Campbell led the officer on a car chase, which eventually was called off.

Campbell was later arrested and charged with shoplifting, obstruction, not having the right license plate on a vehicle, running a red light, speeding and fleeing from the police.