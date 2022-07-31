SOMERSET, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating a stabbing in western Wisconsin that left one teenager dead and four others with serious injuries.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday that deputies were responding to a critical incident on the Apple River in the Town of Somerset, about 35 miles west of Minneapolis. Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they found five victims with stab wounds that ranged from serious to critical.

One of the five victims, a 17-year-old Minnesota boy, was later pronounced dead, WCCO reported.

The other victims, a woman and three men all in their early 20s, were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to WCCO. Their conditions remain unknown.

In a news conference, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said the victims were tubing on the river when the incident took place.

The suspect was a 52-year-old Minnesota man who was also tubing on the Apple River with another group, WCCO reported. He reportedly ran away after the incident but was arrested a short time later. Authorities have not released the man’s name.

The incident remains is under investigation.