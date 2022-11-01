TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenage girl has died and another teen was hospitalized after a shooting at a Halloween party in Thonotosassa, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home in the 9000 block of Harney Road and found one teen suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said another victim was found at a nearby Petrol Mart on 11511 U.S. Highway 301. She was taken to an area hospital and died. The sheriff’s office said she was a student at Bloomingdale High School.

Deputies learned an argument took place at the party, then a shooting occurred. They still don’t know if the suspects and the victims knew each other, but said there was no threat to the public.

The shooter remains at large, and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 813-247-8200.