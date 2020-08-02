Pennsylvania (WLNS) — Take a look at a one-armed tee-shot that’s turning heads.
16-year-old Kendall Keem lost the use of her left hand in 2014 after suffering a stroke caused by a rare medical condition known as Arteriovenous Malformation.
She recently had her first lesson since the stroke, and her first swing went viral.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Teen’s one-armed golf swing goes viral
- Long haul: Dog lost on South Carolina highway found in Miami
- Local home improvement stores stock up for hurricane season
- Can you get COVID-19 through your eyes? Possibly. Should we all be wearing goggles? Probably not
- Several people transported to hospital following a 3-vehicle crash with entrapment