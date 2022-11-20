JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department arrested a male juvenile after discovering he allegedly injured a family pet.

Police responded to an undisclosed location at 9:42 p.m. on Nov. 11 after receiving a domestic disturbance call.

According to a news release from JCPD, the boy will face one aggravated cruelty to animal charge, following an investigation.

In the state of Tennessee, aggravated cruelty to animals involves a person intentionally killing or causing serious physical injury to a companion animal with no justifiable purpose.

The animal’s status is unclear at this time. Police did not specify the type of animal that was involved nor the extent of the animal’s injuries.