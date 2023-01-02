KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area on Saturday morning.

At 7:54 a.m., Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum Jon boat when Keen fell into the water, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). While the boat continued to make circles, Keen’s son went into the water and was able to hang onto him.

The TWRA said that a nearby fisherman was able to pull both Keen and his son from the water. However, Keen did not survive. TWRA wildlife officers were able to stop the boat once they arrived on the scene.

The son was taken to Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System. According to TWRA, he is being treated for cold-water exposure.

“TWRA offers prayers and condolences for Mr. Keen’s son and their family,” wrote TWRA in a release.

The agency adds that neither Keen nor his son was wearing a life jacket. The water temperature in Cherokee Lake was about 36 degrees Fahrenheit, according to TWRA. Wildlife officers “encourage boaters, anglers or anyone near the water to wear a personal flotation device” as even with a personal floating device, “someone falling into cold water may lose their ability to keep their head above the water.”