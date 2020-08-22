Tennessee gov signs bill upping penalties on some protests

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers questions concerning the state’s response to the coronavirus during a news conference in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee abortion providers are asking a federal judge to order that abortions can go forward despite an executive order from Gov. Lee aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus. Their lawyers argue in a motion filed on Monday, April 13, 2020, that Lee’s order blocking “nonemergency healthcare procedures” should not apply to abortions. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee protesters will face harsher penalties, including losing the right to vote, for breaking certain laws during demonstrations under a new law enacted by Gov. Bill Lee.

The Republican quietly signed off on the bill Thursday.

Lee has previously conceded there were portions of the bill he “would have done differently” but ultimately agreed to sign it.

Most notably, the law says those who illegally camp on state property would face a Class E felony, punishable by up to six years in prison, rather than a misdemeanor.

The American Civil Liberties Union had asked Lee to veto the legislation, saying it attacks free speech rights.

LATEST HEADLINES: