Tennessee hunter bags massive elk

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A hunter in Campbell County has made one of his dreams come true.

John Baird was selected out of thousands of people to participate in annual elk hunts across the state.

“It’s almost like winning the lottery. Just getting the tag itself is a wonderful opportunity, a blessed opportunity,” said Baird.

Out of 15 people to be chosen to receive a tag, Baird was able to use his. Baird killed and tagged an estimated 800 lb., typical bull elk.

“It took four men, Brenden included,” said Baird.

Brenden Marlow is an officer with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and assisted with the hunt. He said this hunt is particularly challenging due to the terrain. The terrain he is talking about is located in the Ed Carter Unit in North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.

Marlow said getting an elk this big, during archery season is impressive, but patience was key. Baird spent five days from 30 minutes before sunrise and 30 minutes after sunset before he was able to get close enough to bag an elk. On the sixth day, he was able to get the shot.

“It was probably 6 o’clock or so when I got the shot. When he finally came in, we were fortunate enough to get this bull to come in and make this shot around 22 yards,” said Baird.

Baird added everyday was a challenge but with teamwork and patience, it was all worth it.

Baird said he couldn’t have done this without the support of his friends, Tim Malico and Travis Malico, as well as Officer Marlow.