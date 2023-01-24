LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies said he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County.

Jamal Allen Huley, 25

Jamal Allen Huley, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, failure to exercise due care, reckless driving, financial responsibility law, headlight on motor vehicle required, no drivers license, improper passing of vehicle, disregarding traffic control signals, reckless endangerment, speeding, driving on roadways laned for traffic and evading arrest.

According to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Huley was driving around 100 mph on Interstate 75. A deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop for the excessive speeding, but Huley reportedly fled in his vehicle.

Deputies pursued Huely into Knox County on Interstate 40 until he went into the westbound lanes, driving east.

LCSO said, “The authorities decided that the risk to public safety was too great to continue the pursuit and terminated all efforts to capture him.”

Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies eventually found Huley and were able to take him into custody. Huley is currently booked in the Loudon County Detention Center.