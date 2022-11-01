NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for a man wanted for stealing nearly $50,000 worth of merchandise from a Nashville Home Depot.

Travis Thomas Jr., 28, of Mt. Juliet, is wanted for allegedly stealing from the Home Depot on Powell Avenue 14 times since August, according to police.

Thomas is believed to have stolen more than $27,000 worth of Milwaukee tools and $23,000 in other merchandise from the store, according to police.

Police said Thomas has been seen driving different vehicles from the store. He was most recently spotted driving a black SUV that appears to be an early 2000s Acura MDX.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.