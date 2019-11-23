Tennessee singer tipped $10,000 while performing

NASHVILLE, TN (CBS NEWSPATH/WBTW) – Christmas came early for one singer in Nashville.

Morgan Clark was performing at a Holiday Inn Express when a fan left her a big surprise.

“Okay, this is not real,” Clark thought as she was going through her tips and noticed a $10,000 check.

She checked with the fan who wrote the check, who assured her it was real.

“He said how much he believed in me and everyone deserves a chance and he thinks I have a really good shot.”