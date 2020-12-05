Texas parents, student-athletes protest school’s removal from football playoffs

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Parents and players are protesting against the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District’s (CISD) decision to remove Edinburg High School from the playoffs following one player’s retaliation against a referee.

On Friday, the protesters gathered outside of the Edinburg CISD administration building to demand the team be allowed to participate in the postseason.

Players from the team shouted “Let us play” and held signs that read “Not fair!”

“When I learned my team couldn’t play anymore I was devastated,” said senior offensive lineman Francisco Coronado. “Our goal is to get to playoffs and we accomplished that and I believe our team shouldn’t be punished for one individual.”

Parents discussed the issue amongst each other and stood in support of their student-athletes.

Players gather in a circle and sing “Lean on Me” together (Photo: Andy Gauna KVEO)

During the protest, members of the team joined in a circle and sang in unison while the song “Lean on Me” played through a speaker.

Edinburg CISD made the decision Friday morning to end the Bobcats season following an incident where senior defensive end Emmanuel Duron was seen charging toward and body-slamming a referee following his ejection from a game.

Emmanuel Duron (Source: Hidalgo County Jail Records)

Thursday’s matchup between Edinburg and PSJA acted as a play-in game for one of these District 31-6A schools to secure a spot in the playoffs. Edinburg defeated PSJA 35-21 and was set for postseason play, however, the district’s decision leaves Edinburg without a playoff spot.