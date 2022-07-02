SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Antonio police arrested a 19-year-old man accused of planning a mass shooting.

Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats, according to a preliminary report from San Antonio Police Department.

Police responded at 10:34 a.m. on June 27 to an Amazon delivery station on the 8200 block of Sous Vide Way after a report of threats.

An officer spoke with multiple people there who said the suspect, identified as Aceves, was planning a mass shooting at the business. Detectives were notified, and the comments were taken as a “legitimate potential mass shooting threat.”

Aceves was located and contacted by detectives. During the investigation “credible information to support the threat was developed,” and an AR-15 was seized from Aceves’ location.

A warrant for his arrest was obtained, and he was taken into custody on a charge of terroristic threat.

“This case highlights the importance of community collaboration and appropriate responses. This is the essence of ‘see something, say something.’ If not for the witness who came forward, this incident could have resulted in a tragic outcome,” the San Antonio Police Department stated in the post.