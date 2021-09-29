The effects of the pandemic pumping breaks on bike shop supplies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Bike shops are dealing with shortages like many other companies across the country as the holiday season approaches.

“A lot of people say wow must be great to be in bicycles and I am blessed, and I am happy about that,” said the founder and owner of Bilda Bike and Bilda Bike Flagship store.

The store owner says they are dealing with a rise in demand and shortage in supply.

“It’s like being in the toilet paper industry when there is the toilet paper shortage,” said Einhorn.

The demand for bikes has been booming at shops like Bilda Bikes since the pandemic began.

“It’s like it was good to be the toilet paper manufacturer at the beginning when it spiked and that’s how it was for kind of all bike shops. We all got a chance to kind of like get rid of a lot of inventory that had been around for a while,” said Einhorn, who’s facing unique challenges with expensive tariffs and shipping rates.

A container that used to cost $3,000 has now skyrocketed to $20,000-30,000.

“We went from the highest of highs to not a very, not a very good feeling place. Some bike shop owners made a lot of money and others sold out,” said Einhorn with the effects of the pandemic pumping breaks for some.

“Other shop owners couldn’t get what they wanted, and they had to close their businesses, so it’s been interesting,” said Einhorn who’s had to make tough decisions like stopping service and rentals to keep their employees safe amid the pandemic.

“Instead, we decided to try to sell my brand or our brand of bikes to other stores around the country and that was you know at the start of the middle of 2020 and we’ve been riding that wave until now,” said Einhorn

He’s now selling more bikes than the shop could ever imagine and is hopeful for the future.

“Local Charlestonians buy a bike locally. Support me, support other local shops we appreciate you so much,” said Einhorn.