(iSeeCars) — Consumer fatigue with new and used car pricing is impacting their rate of sales, with top-selling new models selling 29.2 percent slower and popular used cars selling 26 percent slower than last year. Overall used cars sales are faster by 6.1 percent, but the average new car is selling 25.7 percent slower, according to a new study by iSeeCars.com.
Summary:
- The average used car sells in 49 days, which is 6.1 percent faster than a year ago, but new cars have slowed by 25.7 percent
- New and used electric cars now take twice as long to sell despite massive price drops over the past year
- The Tesla Model S is the slowest-selling used EV, taking an average of 88.3 days to sell
- The Honda HR-V is the fastest-selling new car, taking an average of 34.4 days to sell
“Used car prices were initially driven up by a lack of new car inventory,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “Now there are plenty of new cars on dealer lots, but consumers aren’t rushing out to buy them. The new car average time-to-sale is down by more than 25 percent even as used cars are selling 6.1 percent faster. This shows buyers are continuing to seek value in the used car market – despite a wide range of new car options.”
Electric vehicles sales have slowed to a crawl, with new EVs moving from 25.2 days to sell to 50 days over the past year. Used EVs are selling even slower, shifting from an average of 26.4 days a year ago to 57.8 days now, a 120 percent increase. These EVs are selling slower despite major price drops over the past year.
“The good news for electric vehicle buyers is that EVs are both cheaper and harder to sell in 2023, putting pressure on automakers and dealers to move them in a market that appears to have lost interest,“ said Brauer. “Both new and used EVs are taking more than 50 days to sell on average, meaning it takes more than twice as long for dealers to find EV buyers compared to a year ago.”
Used Car Pricing and Days to Sell
Lower used car prices and faster sales indicate ongoing interest in used cars as prices moderate. Consumers still need to replace their aging vehicles with more recent used cars, and many have been waiting for lower prices since the pandemic drove costs up 3 years ago. Demand should stay strong for used cars as prices slowly drop over the next 6 to 12 months.
|Average Days on Market and Average Price of 1-5 Year Old Used Cars – iSeeCars Study
|Month
|Avg. Days on Market
|Avg. Price
|July 2022
|52.4
|$34,476
|July 2023
|49.2
|$33,240
|Year-over-Year Change
|-6.1%
|-3.6%
“It’s interesting that used cars, overall, are selling 6.1 percent faster than a year ago, but the most popular models are selling 26 percent slower,” said Brauer. “This suggests consumers are considering a wider range of used cars and seeking the best value wherever they can find it. Essentially, the strong grip previously held by popular used models is loosening.”
The Top 20 Fastest-Selling Used Cars
Popular used cars are selling 26.0 percent slower even as the average used car is selling fast, meaning consumers are looking beyond mainstream models to find lower prices and better value.
|Average Days on Market and Average Price of the 20 Fastest-Selling 1-5 Year Old Used Cars – iSeeCars Study
|Month
|Avg. Days on Market
|Avg. Price
|July 2022
|30.9
|$38,839
|July 2023
|38.9
|$32,249
|Year-over-Year Change
|26.0%
|-17.0%
Most of the fastest-selling used cars are popular models priced at the heart of the market between $20,000 and $45,000. With nine Hondas and five Toyotas ranked in the top 20, it’s clear used cars shoppers are seeking trusted brands with a reputation for quality and reliability.
|Top 20 Fastest-Selling Used Cars, July 2023 – iSeeCars Study
|Rank
|Model
|Avg. Days on Market
|Avg. Price
|1
|Honda HR-V
|34.4
|$24,496
|2
|Acura ILX
|35.3
|$26,091
|3
|Toyota Highlander Hybrid
|36.6
|$42,119
|4
|Acura RDX
|36.8
|$35,864
|5
|Hyundai Venue
|38.0
|$19,764
|6
|Honda Insight
|38.3
|$24,567
|7
|Honda CR-V
|38.5
|$28,660
|8
|Honda Civic
|38.8
|$24,619
|9
|Toyota C-HR
|38.9
|$23,462
|10
|Toyota Sienna (hybrid)
|39.1
|$44,233
|11
|Toyota Tundra
|39.1
|$45,110
|12
|GMC Yukon
|39.4
|$56,637
|13
|Kia Telluride
|39.7
|$39,838
|14
|Acura TLX
|39.8
|$32,380
|15
|Honda Pilot
|39.9
|$34,749
|16
|Chevrolet Corvette
|39.9
|$82,574
|17
|Acura MDX
|40.4
|$38,279
|18
|Honda Accord
|40.5
|$26,816
|19
|Cadillac Escalade ESV
|40.5
|$66,331
|20
|Toyota 4Runner
|40.7
|$40,851
The Top 20 Slowest-Selling Used Cars
The slowest selling used cars are nearly all SUVs, though the Tesla Models S sedan tops the list.
“Many of the slowest-selling vehicles, including both Teslas, are older models in need of a redesign,” said Brauer. “But some, like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Land Rover Range Rover, are new to the market, making it surprising to see them languishing on dealer lots.”
|Top 20 Slowest-Selling Used Cars – iSeeCars Study
|Rank
|Model
|Avg. Days on Market
|Avg. Price
|1
|Tesla Model S
|88.3
|$65,216
|2
|Buick Envision
|82.3
|$29,057
|3
|Ford Mustang Mach-E
|75.8
|$42,503
|4
|Land Rover Discovery Sport
|73.6
|$30,206
|5
|Cadillac XT4
|71.9
|$31,650
|6
|Tesla Model X
|71.4
|$70,835
|7
|Land Rover Range Rover
|68.4
|$75,060
|8
|Chevrolet Blazer
|65.9
|$31,644
|9
|Chrysler 300
|64.7
|$25,021
|10
|Buick Enclave
|64.3
|$32,075
|11
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|62.5
|$49,709
|12
|BMW 5 Series
|61.4
|$37,545
|13
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
|61.2
|$46,399
|14
|Alfa Romeo Giulia
|61.0
|$29,911
|15
|Ford Edge
|60.9
|$27,964
|16
|Chrysler Voyager
|60.6
|$24,505
|17
|Lincoln Nautilus
|60.6
|$38,329
|18
|Cadillac XT6
|60.4
|$42,946
|19
|Ford Ecosport
|60.1
|$19,755
|20
|Audi Q8
|60.1
|$55,099
Used EV Pricing and Days To Sell
Used electric vehicles have more than doubled their days to sell even as prices dropped by 38.9 percent over the past year. The market shift away from electric vehicles can be attributed to several factors, including stabilized fuel prices, higher interest rates that make financing an EV more expensive than a similarly sized gasoline model, and ongoing concerns over charging options amid inadequate infrastructure.
|Average Days on Market and Average Price of 1-5 Year Old EVs – iSeeCars Study
|Month
|Avg. Days on Market
|Avg. Price
|July 2022
|26.4
|$64,049
|July 2023
|57.8
|$39,156
|Year-over-Year Change
|119.5%
|-38.9%
The Tesla Model Y is the fastest-selling used electric car, but it still sells slower than the average used car by approximately 10 days (38.9 days versus 47.6 days). Every other used EV averages more than 50 days to sell.
|The Fastest-Selling 1-5 Year Old Used EVs – iSeeCars Study
|Rank
|Model
|Avg. Days on Market
|Avg. Price
|1
|Tesla Model Y
|47.6
|$46,067
|2
|Nissan LEAF
|51.3
|$20,483
|3
|Tesla Model 3
|51.8
|$35,039
|4
|Chevrolet Bolt EV
|54.3
|$21,949
|5
|Tesla Model X
|71.4
|$70,835
|6
|Ford Mustang Mach-E
|75.8
|$42,503
|7
|Tesla Model S
|88.3
|$65,216
New Car Pricing and Days to Sell
New car prices have climbed slightly in the past year, but consumer interest has fallen off after years of restricted new car supply. The higher pricing shows dealers are still trying to maximize profit on new models, but they are having to work harder to sell them.
|Average Days on Market and Average Price of New Cars – iSeeCars Study
|Month
|Avg. Days on Market
|Avg. Price
|July 2022
|38.4
|$44,245
|July 2023
|48.2
|$45,936
|Year-over-Year Change
|25.7%
|3.8%
The Top 20 Fastest-Selling New Cars
The same pattern across all new cars is emphasized in the 20 fastest-selling models. Dealers continue to demand maximum pricing for popular models, but it’s taking them longer to find buyers willing to pay those prices. Still, at 22.7 average days on market, dealers are moving these vehicles relatively quickly and making a healthy profit when they do.
|Average Days on Market and Average Price of the 20 Fastest-Selling New Cars – iSeeCars Study
|Month
|Avg. Days on Market
|Avg. Price
|July 2022
|17.5
|$37,857
|July 2023
|22.7
|$43,205
|Year-Over-Year Change
|29.2%
|14.1%
The fastest selling new models tend to be large three-row SUVs, reflecting strong demand for comfortable people movers. Two minivans, along with several compact SUVs, confirm the ongoing popularity of utility vehicles.
|Top 20 Fastest-Selling New Cars – iSeeCars Study
|Rank
|Model
|Avg. Days on Market
|Avg. Price
|1
|Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid
|9.2
|$56,396
|2
|Land Rover Range Rover
|10.4
|$149,241
|3
|Toyota Grand Highlander
|10.7
|$53,705
|4
|GMC Yukon
|19.7
|$82,342
|5
|Lexus NX 350h
|19.7
|$51,510
|6
|Kia Forte
|21.0
|$23,867
|7
|Subaru Crosstrek
|21.8
|$31,250
|8
|BMW X1
|22.1
|$46,310
|9
|Toyota Corolla
|22.6
|$24,819
|10
|Toyota Sienna (hybrid)
|22.9
|$51,170
|11
|Subaru Forester
|23.0
|$35,562
|12
|Chevrolet Tahoe
|23.1
|$72,806
|13
|Toyota Sequoia
|23.5
|$79,030
|14
|Cadillac Escalade
|23.5
|$109,155
|15
|GMC Yukon XL
|24.7
|$86,673
|16
|Toyota Camry Hybrid
|24.8
|$35,578
|17
|Toyota Camry
|24.9
|$32,719
|18
|Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
|24.9
|$33,785
|19
|Kia Carnival
|25.0
|$40,350
|20
|Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|25.2
|$39,649
The Top 20 Slowest-Selling New Cars
The slowest selling new cars are well above the industry target of 60 days to sell, with the Jeep Cherokee, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Buick Envision approximately twice that number.
“The lack of new car production during Covid ensured whatever cars did arrive on dealer lots moved quickly,” said Brauer. “But new car production is essentially back to normal, and we’re seeing plenty of cars sitting on dealer lots for an extended period.”
|Top 20 Slowest-Selling New Cars – iSeeCars Study
|Rank
|Model
|Avg. Days on Market
|Avg. Price
|1
|Jeep Cherokee
|128.7
|$39,238
|2
|Land Rover Discovery Sport
|119.4
|$53,422
|3
|Buick Envision
|117.0
|$39,917
|4
|Ford Mustang
|108.6
|$56,670
|5
|Mazda MX-5 Miata
|107.3
|$34,543
|6
|Lincoln Aviator
|105.1
|$69,283
|7
|Nissan LEAF
|95.2
|$32,770
|8
|Ford Edge
|93.6
|$42,746
|9
|Nissan Murano
|88.7
|$45,130
|10
|Infiniti QX80
|87.2
|$82,847
|11
|Jeep Compass
|86.6
|$34,490
|12
|Buick Encore GX
|85.7
|$30,052
|13
|Lincoln Navigator
|84.2
|$104,192
|14
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|83.4
|$66,571
|15
|Buick Enclave
|83.1
|$53,658
|16
|Infiniti QX60
|81.3
|$60,395
|17
|Mercedes-Benz S-Class
|81.1
|$135,081
|18
|GMC Acadia
|80.7
|$46,993
|19
|Nissan Titan
|80.7
|$57,280
|20
|Ford Explorer
|80.1
|$49,440
New EVs
In terms of pricing, new electric vehicles are holding up better than used models. But like used EVs, they are proving far more difficult to sell compared to a year ago. Consumers are weighing their EV options more carefully against cost and charging concerns, suggesting growing EV market share could provide more difficult than originally planned.
|Average Days on Market and Average Price of New EVs (Excluding Tesla) – iSeeCars Study
|Month
|Avg. Days on Market
|Avg. Price
|July 2022
|25.2
|$52,516
|July 2023
|50.0
|$58,386
|Year-Over-Year Change
|98.4%
|11.2%
“Seeing an older EV model like the Nissan Leaf selling slowly isn’t surprising, but seeing new-to-market models like the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Subaru Solterra is,” said Brauer. “There are far more new EVs to choose from today than there were a year ago, but this has rapidly elevated competition between electric vehicles, making it more challenging for each model to find a buyer.”
|The Fastest-Selling New EVs (Excluding Tesla) – iSeeCars Study
|Rank
|Model
|Avg. Days on Market
|Avg. Price
|1
|Chevrolet Bolt EUV
|29.1
|$34,218
|2
|BMW i4
|30.5
|$63,736
|3
|Hyundai Ioniq 6
|39.1
|$51,439
|4
|Audi Q4 e-tron
|41.3
|$61,118
|5
|Hyundai Ioniq 5
|47.6
|$52,550
|6
|Audi Q8 e-tron
|48.5
|$83,640
|7
|Mercedes-Benz EQE
|49.8
|$84,762
|8
|Ford Mustang Mach-E
|50.4
|$60,015
|9
|Volkswagen ID.4
|52.0
|$48,734
|10
|Toyota bZ4X
|53.5
|$48,718
|11
|Mercedes-Benz EQS
|55.0
|$125,680
|12
|Kia EV6
|57.9
|$55,225
|13
|Bmw iX
|58.4
|$102,632
|14
|Kia Niro EV
|59.4
|$43,944
|15
|Subaru Solterra
|60.0
|$48,592
|16
|Hyundai Kona Electric
|61.1
|$40,149
|17
|Ford F-150 Lightning
|61.9
|$81,627
|18
|Mercedes-Benz EQB
|65.7
|$61,694
|19
|Mercedes-Benz EQS
|65.7
|$118,343
|20
|Nissan Ariya
|71.3
|$51,638
|21
|Nissan LEAF
|95.2
|$32,770
Methodology
iSeeCars analyzed over 228,000 new and used car sales (1- to 5-year-old used cars) from July 2023. The number of days that each car was listed for sale on iSeeCars.com was aggregated at the model level, and the average days on market for each was mathematically modeled. Heavy-duty vehicles, models no longer in production prior to the 2022 model year (for used cars), and low-volume models were excluded from further analysis.
Related Articles:
- Leasing Vs. Buying a Car: Which is Better?
- Top 10 Cars That Hold Their Value Best
- Can You Lease a Used Car?
About iSeeCars.com
iSeeCars.com is a data-driven car search and research company that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, including the iSeeCars VIN Check report and Best Cars Rankings. iSeeCars has saved users over $396 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.
This article, The Fastest- and Slowest-Selling New and Used Cars in Today’s Market, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.