‘The Rock’ is moving to Georgia

ATLANTA, GA (WBTW, CNN) – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just bought a big house in a small Georgia town. Johnson is moving to the town of Powder Spring.

Johnson bought a 46-acre estate there for more than $9 million. Powder Spring is just outside of Atlanta. The home is about 15,000 square feet, has eight bedrooms and a pool. It also has a 12-stall barn, riding area, and farmhouse that dates back to 1867.

Johnson said he chose to buy the home in Powder Spring because he loves small towns. He said his 88-year-old aunt lives in a similar small town in Jones County.