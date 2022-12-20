Seismograph for earthquake detection or lie detector is drawing chart. 3D rendered illustration.

FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California Tuesday morning, jolting people awake and leaving thousands without power.

No injuries were immediately reported following the earthquake, which occurred at about 2:34 a.m. Tuesday near Ferndale, a small community about 213 miles northwest of San Francisco.

Following the earthquake, more than 55,000 customers were reported to be without power in the surrounding area, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.

The earthquake came just days after a magnitude 3.6 earthquake at 3:39 a.m. on Saturday caused minor damage in the San Francisco Bay Area.