Tiger seen roaming neighborhood street in Houston

WALLER COUNTY, TEXAS (CW39) – A tiger was caught on camera roaming a neighborhood in Texas over the weekend, and a deputy from Waller County Sheriff is seen in the video with his service weapon drawn at the tiger in a residential neighborhood

A deputy who captured the footage said several neighbors called and texted him about “a tiger on the loose in their neighborhood.” When he arrived, the tiger was resting in the grass of a home at 1103 Ivy Wall Drive., just inside Highway 6 on the west side.

The tiger eventually got up and started walking toward the deputy, prompting him to draw his service pistol. The deputy is seen walking backwards away from the tiger. However, it continued to walk after him. The two crossed the street and walked into a neighbor’s yard with the deputy’s gun still trained on the tiger.

Also caught on camera, a man walked out and grabbed the tiger, forcing it into his house. The deputy on scene said someone showed up and loaded the tiger into a car shortly after. The man left the location just as Houston police arrived, but officers were not able to catch him.