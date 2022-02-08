Tinder charged older users up to 5x more for same service, study finds

This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New York. Jim Lanzone, the one-time chief of digital media at CBS is the new CEO of Tinder. Lanzone will take over for current CEO Elie Seidman on Monday, Aug. 3 according to Match Group, which owns Tinder and other dating sites like OkCupid. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tinder charged some users, primarily older ones, up to five times as much money for the same service as everyone else, according to a new study.

The study, by Mozilla and Consumers International, was conducted across six countries, including the United States. The study found there were up to as many as 31 unique price points quoted for users across the six countries, all for the same Tinder Plus service.

The study found that age appears to be the main factor in price personalization, with people between the ages of 30 and 49 being charged about 65% more than people 18-29 in five of the six countries surveyed. The study noted that gender and sexual preference “showed no statistically significant evidence of affecting pricing,” but said a larger sample size would be needed to be certain.

The study defines personalized pricing as a “form of first-degree price discrimination, the objective of which is to set prices for each individual consumer at the highest level they are willing and able to pay.” The study said personalized pricing isn’t harmful if it’s fairly, responsibly and transparently implemented.

“When signing up to Tinder, consumers are required to share personal information from the start of the process; at no point in the registration process does Tinder draw attention to the fact that they may be offered a different price than others for Tinder Plus,” the study said.

According to the study, Tinder’s terms of service do mention that promotional rates for Tinder Plus can vary based on location, length of subscription, and the privacy policy, and that “we also use information about you to deliver offers and discounts tailored to your profile.”

Tinder settled a $24 million class-action lawsuit in 2019 over age discrimination in California that accused the company of charging users over the age of 30 twice as much as the younger users, according to the study.

The study was conducted between May and September 2021 in the United States, New Zealand, the Netherlands, India, Brazil, and the Republic of Korea. In each of the six countries, 96 mystery shoppers took part in the study. The participants were broken up evenly into groups: 48 men and 48 women. Of the 96, half identified as straight.

The participants were evenly split up into age brackets, with 70% of them coming from metropolitan areas.

The study noted that in the Republic of Korea, only 48 people were used, and all of them were straight to avoid placing people at risk for identifying as homosexual due to cultural attitudes.

The highest prices quoted in the United States, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea were four to six times higher than the lowest price quoted in each country respectively.

In the United States, the lowest quoted price among participants was $4.99 per month while the highest quoted price was $26.99 per month. Nine different prices were quoted in the U.S. with the average being $14.92.

In the United States, people aged 30-49 were charged about 42% more than those aged 18-29, according to the study. Men were charged 6.5% more than women, and people who identified as straight were charged about 1.5% more than those who didn’t.

The study concluded that while there are more factors in price personalization than age, the study is confident in saying a user’s age affects their pricing. The price personalization is likely determined by a complex algorithm with a combination of data points, according to the study.

The participants in the study were also surveyed, and nearly all of them reported some concern with personalized pricing, according to the study.

The number one concern from participants was that their online data is collected, followed by the concern that their data could be used for other purposes. Participants older than 30 were nine percentage points more likely to say the potential for price discrimination is their main concern with personalized pricing.

Participants also said if there was more transparency about pricing or an option to “opt out” of personalized pricing, their perception would be different, according to the study.

In a news release posted to Tinder’s website Sunday — two days before the study’s findings were released — the company said it “discontinued offering lower prices for younger members in the US, Australia, and more recently in the UK.” The company said it will be eliminating all age-based pricing globally by the end of Q2.

“Sexual orientation, gender, race, religion, or any other demographic characteristic have never informed, influenced or determined pricing at Tinder. And most importantly, it never will,” the news release said.

In a statement to Nexstar Tuesday, a Tinder spokesperson said, in part, “Consumers International’s report is deeply flawed and contains completely false and outrageous allegations. Tinder has never factored in sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other demographic characteristic to our pricing. Any reporting or inference that we do this is patently false and outrageous.”