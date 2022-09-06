TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman was arrested after a toddler in her care shot a 5-month-old baby, according to police.

A release from the Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a home in Sulpher Springs just after 1 p.m. on Saturday after the caller said a 5-month-old baby was shot in the hip. Officers said Paula Marie Concepcion Santos, 25, was the only adult in the home with the infant and the toddler, who is 3 years old.

Santos told police the 3-year-old accidentally fired the gun, hitting the 5-month-old in the hip. The baby was rushed to Tampa General Hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Tampa police arrested Santos and charged her with child neglect with great bodily harm.

“While we’re incredibly thankful this infant was not fatally injured, this should serve as a reminder to every parent or guardian to immediately go and check that their guns are properly secured,” said Chief Mary O’Connor. “Children should not be able to access firearms, and moreover, guns should always be stored in a locked safe with the ammo stored separately. Don’t put the life of a child at risk by being careless.”

Police did not give any details about the children other than their ages. Their relationship with Santos was not clear.