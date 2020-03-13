Toilet paper litters roadside on Arkansas interstate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA/WBTW) — Thousands of feet of toilet paper littered the roadside on Interstate 49 near the Razorback Road Exit in Fayetteville on Friday.

TOILET PAPER UPDATE: I found toilet paper! Not where you expect though. An apparent “Roll over”. Roll over here… Roll over there… 🤷🏻‍♂️. I-49 southbound at exit 60. pic.twitter.com/X8gq81dHB8 — Rick Katzfey (@WeatherRick) March 13, 2020

Local supermarket shelves have been sold out of the product recently in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

KNWA/KFTA has reached out to Arkansas State Police for more information, but the source the dump is unclear.

