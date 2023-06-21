TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s an active week in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is tracking two systems; Tropical Storm Bret, and Invest 93L.

Bret was initially forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it spun across the Atlantic toward the Lesser Antilles, but the latest models suggest it will remain a tropical storm despite some gradual strengthening.

As of Wednesday morning, Bret was moving west near 16 mph — a general motion that’s expected to continue for the next several days. Maximum sustained winds have increased to 60 mph with some higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so as the center of Bret is expected to move across portions of the Lesser Antilles Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, and then across the eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Bret is expected to remain a tropical storm when it reaches the Lesser Antilles and then weaken to a tropical depression by this weekend.

“We’re probably not going to be talking about Bret past Saturday,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly said. “It will not impact the United States or the Tampa Bay area.”

Swirling behind Bret is Invest 93L, which continues to have a high chance of development within the next two days. NHC gave the tropical wave an 80% chance of development within the next seven days.

Forecast models show the system is expected to curve into the Atlantic.

“Invest 93L should also not be of concern at the moment for the United States,” Holly said.

“This has an August-September look to it and it’s definitely something that’s interesting to look at and watch for the rest of the season,” WCBD Meteorologist Grace Lowe said. “Certainly we don’t want an active season after these last couple of years from 2020 to 2022 being very active. I think we have a few factors in our favor — That El Nino developing right now is definitely going to help us out with this season.