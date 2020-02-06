SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Trayvon Martin isn’t here with us anymore, but we should still celebrate him today and every day.

Trayvon Martin would have been 25 years old today.

The Florida native was 17 years old and unarmed when he was shot and killed by George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch captain, on Feb. 26, 2012.

The black teen was visiting his dad in Sanford, Florida and watching the NBA All-Star game at a house in a gated community when he went out to get a snack. Martin walked to the 7-Eleven close by to get some Skittles and Arizona Iced Tea.

Zimmerman observed Martin and called 911 to report a “suspicious person” in the neighborhood. Zimmerman was told not to get out of his car or approach the person.

He didn’t listen.

The following is a transcript of part of the conversation between Zimmerman and the dispatcher:

"This guy looks like he's up to no good or he's on drugs or something.

It's raining, and he's just walking around looking about.

Now he's coming towards me. He's got his hands in his waistband.

And he's a black male... something's wrong with him.

Yup, he's coming to check me out. He's got something in his hands. I don't know what his deal is.

These assholes, they always get away."

He informed the dispatcher of his location and told the dispatcher that Martin began to run.

“Are you following him?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yep,” Zimmerman responded.

“OK, we don’t need you to do that,” the dispatcher said.

Moments later, neighbors reported hearing a gun shot.

Zimmerman admitted that he shot Martin, claiming it was self-defense after the two got into a wrestling match on the ground.

When police arrived, they found Martin laying dead at the scene.

Zimmerman, who had a bloody nose and cuts on the back of his head, was questioned by police and then released. There were no eyewitnesses to the shooting and police chose not to arrest Zimmerman.

The case gained national attention after Martin’s parents raised concerns about the police investigation into the death of their son, who had no criminal record.

Protest rallies were held in cities nationwide. On March 21, New York City held the “Million Hoodie March” where hundreds of people gathered to demand justice for Trayvon Martin. Many believed Zimmerman had profiled Martin and felt threatened only because the teen was black.

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 14: Trayvon Martin supporters rally in Times Square while blocking traffic after marching from a rally for Martin in Union Square in Manhattan on July 14, 2013 in New York City. George Zimmerman was acquitted of all charges in the shooting death of Martin July 13 and many protesters questioned the verdict. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Then President, Barack Obama went public following the shooting.

He made remarks like, “Trayvon Martin could have been me 35 years ago”and “If I had a son, he would look like Trayvon.”

Several other political figures, celebrities and people around the U.S. got involved and used their platforms to shed light on the issue.

Zimmerman was charged with second-degree murder on April 11, 2012. He plead not guilty and the case went to trial in June of 2013.

But even with all the noise surrounding the case, Zimmerman was found not guilty.

The Black Lives Matter movement was started in response to the acquittal of Zimmerman.

Martin was born in the month that celebrates black history, and he was killed the month that celebrates black history. If anything, this should be symbolic and wake up America.

ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 26: College student Jajuan Kelley covers his mouth with a Skittles wrapper as he stands in a crowd of thousands rallying at the Georgia State Capitol in memory of slain Florida teenager Trayvon Martin on March 26, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. Protests have been nationwide in reaction to the death of Trayvon Martin, the Florida teenager whose shooting by a neighborhood watch captain has led to questions of the “Stand Your Ground” law in Florida and other states. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

As you re-post photos of Trayvon Martin on his birthday, maybe think about what more could and should be done to prevent hateful crimes like this from happening again.

Think about Martin’s family, and all other families of the black men and women who have lost their lives solely due to the color of their skin.

Think about how many more “RIP (insert unarmed black person’s name here)” posts we need to see before actual change is implemented. I mean that’s the reality, right? A black person dies one month, everyone’s sad, everyone shares their name until the next black person is killed. It’s a cycle.

But that’s the real question — will things ever change? Do black people have to live with the fact that police and law enforcement will always see their skin as a weapon?

It’s a question we all need answers to but could quite possibly never get.

The best we can do as society is to stay informed, be educated and be kind.

Happy Black History Month and happy 25th birthday Trayvon Martin.

