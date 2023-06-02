TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropical depression churning off of Florida’s Gulf coast is no longer expected to reach tropical storm strength, according to the National Weather Service.

Tropical Depression Two formed just hours after hurricane season officially began, but it is expected to fall short of tropical storm status, as of the 5 a.m. Friday forecast from the National Hurricane Center.

In the NHC’s 10 a.m. update, the center of Tropical Depression Two was located about 270 miles west of Fort Myers and 345 miles north-northwest from the western tip of Cuba. It was moving south at 5 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

“Weakening is expected to begin later today, and the system is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday,” the NHC forecast stated.

Parts of central and southern Florida could see one to two inches of rain, with localized flooding of up to 5 inches, but the storm itself will remain well offshore.

“Heavy downpours form Friday afternoon and some areas may have brief street flooding,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann said.

As of this report, no coastal watches or warnings have been issued.

