TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The season’s second named storm has officially formed in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Bret is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it gradually moves west toward the Lesser Antilles Thursday into Friday, bringing heavy rain and a dangerous risk of storm surge.

Bret currently has maximum sustained wind speeds near 40 mph and is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane later in the week.

“June is a very rare month to see development in this region, but ironically enough, we’re tracking two possible storms,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly said.

The second system making its way across the Atlantic is Invest 93-L, which currently has low-to-medium chances of formation over the next seven days.

Holly said Bret is feeding off the “extremely warm waters” in the Atlantic. “We’re talking record warm water temperatures for this time of year, and that’s why we’re seeing in this type of development right now.”

Spaghetti models show a wide variety of potential tracks for Bret, however, NHC predicts the tropical storm will move over the Lesser Antilles and possibly over the Caribbean.

“Given the larger than usual uncertainty in the track forecast, it is too early to specify the location and magnitude of where these hazards could occur,” the NHC said.

“As Amanda pointed out, this is so far out on having any impact on the U.S. mainland,” WKRN Meteorolosu Marcus Bagwell said. “[Bret is] certainly in a favored area where wind shear doesn’t appear to be too significant, where this storm will be able to strengthen and become perhaps our first hurricane of the season.”