Tropical Storm Peter forms in Atlantic as season’s 16th named storm

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Peter has now formed in the Atlantic, becoming the 16th named storm system of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said at 11 a.m. that the storm is around 435 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, has max sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, and is moving northwest at 17 miles per hour.

The storm is expected to continue on a west-northwest path while decreasing in its forward speed through Tuesday. According to the hurricane center, Peter will take a northwest turn by Wednesday.

The NHC said its outer bands could bring one to two inches of rain to parts of the Northern Leeward Islands, including the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico late Sunday into Tuesday. However, the center will be “well north” of the islands.

The NHC also said Peter is expected to travel north of the Lesser Antilles early this week.

Small stream flooding and urban is possible, and swells are expected to reach the Leeward Islands Sunday night and Monday, possibly causing life-threatening surf conditions.

No warnings or watches have been declared so far. The storm is expected to weaken slightly Sunday night into Monday morning.