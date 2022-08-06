TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics have been quiet for over a month now, which is not uncommon in June and July. August, September and October are, on average, much busier months.

Right on cue, a tropical wave is about to emerge off the coast of Africa. Once it does, there is a chance it organizes and develops into the next tropical depression or storm.

It is much too early to say what this will become and especially where it will track but it is important to know this is just the beginning of possible storms.

Now is a great time to double-check that your hurricane supply kit is well stocked and check your yard for any loose or low-hanging branches around the house.

Remember, no matter how active a season is, it only takes one big storm to hit the Tampa Bay area for it to be a bad year for us. Make sure you are ready to go, just in case.