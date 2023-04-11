EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — A truck carrying toxic soil from the site of the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment site overturned just before 1 p.m. Monday in Columbiana County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the truck hauling 40,000 pounds of contaminated soil from the train derailment site was involved in a crash on state Route 165 near Waterford Road.

The driver, Phillip Falck, 74, of McDonald, Pennsylvania. suffered minor injuries in the crash and was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

The northbound tractor-trailer went off off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and utility pole and overturned onto its right side. Highway patrol estimated that about 20,000 pounds of soil spilled onto the roadway and berm.

Firefighters and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency were called to the scene.

According to the Ohio EPA, the spill was contained and is not a threat to nearby waterways.

Sara Pompeo contributed to this report.