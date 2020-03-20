Trump administration to restrict entry of people without documentation to US, citing virus threat

WASHINGTON (WIAT) -- In the wake of the coronavirus, the U.S. Department of Education has announced it will waive student loan payments for at least the next 60 days.

In a statement released Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Betsy DeVos announced that the Department of Education would be providing loan relief to millions of borrowers, where they will have interest rates of 0% for at least 60 days. The borrowers will also have the option to suspend their payments for the two-month period if they want.