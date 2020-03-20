WASHINGTON (AP) – Trump administration to restrict entry of people without documentation to US, citing virus threat.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
