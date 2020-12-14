Trump named ‘Loser of the Year’ by German magazine

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – German magazine Der Spiegel named President Donald Trump “Der Verlierer des Jahres” which translates to “Loser of the Year.”

Donald Trump hat die Pandemie stets verharmlost, dann erkrankte er selbst an Covid-19 und wurde zum Superspreader. Rekonstruktion der entscheidenden Phase vor seiner Abwahl. https://t.co/HShQyKLRz0 pic.twitter.com/2H4MZbauRf — DER SPIEGEL (@derspiegel) December 10, 2020

This news broke on the same day that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were named Time Magazine’s “Person(s) of the Year.”

Here are the finalists for TIME’s Person of the Year

The article translates that the president “refuses to admit defeat. Instead, he speaks of massive electoral fraud, although there is no evidence for it. The whole thing is not surprising. Trump’s presidency ends as it began. Without decency and without dignity.”

TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year named

Der Spiegel is one of Germany’s most read magazines.