Trump: ‘Republicans will not be voting’ if 2020 fraud isn’t ‘solved’

WASHINGTON (WNCN/AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Republicans will not vote in the midterm and general elections until supposed voter fraud in the 2020 election is “solved.”

“If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in ‘22 or ‘24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do,” the former president’s statement read.

President Joe Biden defeated Trump, who was the incumbent, by a 306-232 electoral margin. Trump and Republican allies have made a myriad of claims of voter fraud since. Almost every lawsuit regarding voter fraud in the 2020 election was dropped or dismissed.

Recounts and audits have found no evidence of widespread irregularities. Federal elections officials called the 2020 election the most secure in American history.

In fact, on Dec. 4, Trump’s campaign and others attempting to contest the election lost multiple court cases in six states on a single day.

A little more than a month later, a group of Trump supporters riled up by his allies stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The rioters beat and bloodied an overwhelmed police force, sent lawmakers running for their lives and caused $1 million in damage. More than 630 people have been charged criminally in the riot, the largest prosecution in Justice Department history.

A recent Senate Judiciary Committee report detailed how Trump’s actions led to a near-revolt at department headquarters that receded only after senior officials warned of a mass resignation, with one White House lawyer describing efforts to undo the election as a “murder-suicide pact.”

Election integrity has since been used as justification for some states — mostly led by Republicans — to pass sweeping changes to voting laws.

The November 2022 midterm elections will see 34 Senate seats and all 435 House of Representatives seats contested. Then, 2024 will be the next presidential election. Trump has not said definitively whether he will run again.