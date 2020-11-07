COLORADO SPRINGS– Supporters of President Trump are gathering as part of a nationwide ‘Stop the Steal’ rally at City Hall in Colorado Springs.
The group drove from Lone Tree to Colorado Springs at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday for the 12:00 p.m. rally.
This article will be updated throughout the day.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- MBFD crews respond to a structure fire on Ocean Boulevard
- McMaster suspends councilman facing child sex crimes
- Trump supporters gather for ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in Colorado Springs
- ‘Welcome back’: World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris after election win
- Trump-Biden battle marks 5th time presidential results were questioned