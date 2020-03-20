Trump: US and Mexico to close shared border to non-essential travel to curb virus spread

President Donald Trump takes questions during press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Mexico and the U.S. have announced plans to sharply limit travel over their busy shared border as they try to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard say their governments agreed to prohibit recreational and tourist travel. It’s similar to the restrictions put in place earlier this week along the U.S. and Canadian border.

There would be no ban on people traveling for work or other essential activities and there would be no halt to commercial traffic. It was not immediately clear when the restrictions would take effect.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: