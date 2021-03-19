Trump’s Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

PALM BEACH, FL – JANUARY 11: The Atlantic Ocean is seen adjacent to President Donald Trump’s beach front Mar-a-Lago resort, also sometimes called his Winter White House, the day after Florida received an exemption from the Trump Administration’s newly announced ocean drilling plan on January 11, 2018 in Palm Beach, Florida. Florida was the only state to receive an exemption from the announced deregulation plan to allow offshore oil and gas drilling in all previously protected waters of the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach club has been partially closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

That’s according to several people familiar with the situation, including a club member who received a phone call about the closure Friday. A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.

A person familiar with club operations said that, out of an abundance of caution, the club had partially closed a section “for a short period of time” and quarantined some of its workers. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation by name.

The extent of the outbreak, what portions of the club were closed or how it was affecting the former first family weren’t immediately clear.

Trump moved to Mar-a-Lago after leaving Washington in January, and has spent the weeks since laying low, golfing, dining with friends, meeting with Republican party leaders and plotting his political future as he considers running again in 2024.

Trump’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump was hospitalized with COVID last fall and has since been vaccinated against the virus. ___

