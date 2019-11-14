TSA expects record number of fliers for Thanksgiving holiday

(WGN/CNN/WBTW) – Thanksgiving air travel is expected to reach a new all-time high this year.

Officials say close to 27 million flyers are expected to pass through TSA checkpoints at the nation’s airports.

That’s from the Friday before Thanksgiving through Monday, December 2.

The number would be a four-percent increase from last year, and a new record.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving, December 1, is expected to be the busiest day US airlines have ever seen. More than 3 million passengers are expected to take to the skies that day.

Local airports:

LATEST HEADLINES: