Twin babies among at least 17 dead after catastrophic flooding in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Twin babies died after being swept away by floodwaters as their family tried to escape the rising water early Saturday morning, their grandmother said.

Angie Willeby told News 2 that the 7-month-old twins, Ryan and Rileigh, were among the dead after catastrophic flash flooding in Humphreys County.

Ryan and Rileigh (Courtesy: Angie Willeby)

Willeby said the children’s parents were trying to escape the rising waters with their four children when Ryan and Rileigh were swept away. Their bodies were later found after an extensive search, she said.

Willeby said the two other children were not harmed. The family has set up an online fundraising page to help with funeral expenses.

As of Sunday morning, the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office said at least 17 people were confirmed dead as a result of the flooding. Dozens more were still missing.

Search and rescue efforts are still underway. The names and ages of the victims have not been made public.