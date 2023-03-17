OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two 18-month-old children drowned Thursday morning in a backyard swimming pool in northwest Oklahoma City.

When firefighters pulled up to the home in the Cobblestone neighborhood, they found the twins had already been pulled out of the water by a parent who was doing CPR. First responders continued CPR as the children were taken to to Baptist Hospital.

“It was a male and female… They were siblings,” said Greg Merrell, a battalion chief with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Fire officials told KFOR they are not sure how long the kids were in the pool.

“I saw the mother who was distraught, who got in an EMS vehicle,” neighbor Mike Bernard said.

Neighbors watched and prayed as first responders tried to save the twins.

“They brought out two little children and put them in separate ambulances. And they were doing CPR on both little children,” Bernard said.

Bernard said the family moved into this home about a year ago.

Other neighbors told KFOR there were six total children who lived in the home with two parents and a grandmother.

Oklahoma City police are investigating but say the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature.