Twitter tests new feature that recommends reading an article before sharing it

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter announced Monday, May 11, 2020, it will warn users with a label when a tweet contains disputed or misleading information about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Twitter is testing a new feature that will recommend reading an article before sharing it, according to the company.

The feature is being tested on Android devices and will prompt users asking if they’d like to open the article before they share it if you haven’t opened the article on Twitter.

“Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it,” the company said. “To help promote informed discussion, we’re testing a new prompt on Android, when you retweet an article that you haven’t opened on Twitter, we may ask if you’d like to open it first.”