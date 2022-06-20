YORKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two women reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing while skydiving in Wisconsin.

The two women had been tandem skydiving at Skydive Midwest Skydiving Center in Yorkville, about 27 miles south of Milwaukee.

Their parachute deployed during descent, but the women lost control about 20 to 30 feet from the ground and crashed, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the 28-year-old woman from Racine and a 49-year-old woman from Chicago were flown to local trauma centers with injuries that appeared to be life-threatening.

Two witnesses told local news outlet WDJT that the women appeared to get caught in the wind as they were descending.

In tandem skydiving, a participant attached to an instructor leap from a plane together. They can reach speeds of around 120 mph as they approach the ground.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.