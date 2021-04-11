U.S. Coast Guard searching for boater in Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the Savannah River for a boater whose boat capsized near the Colonial Oil dock, near downtown Savannah. The search continued Sunday morning at 7.

The boat containing the three people hit a barge before it capsized, according to a Savannah Fire spokesperson. Firefighters with Savannah Fire rescued a man and an infant out of the river earlier Saturday.

According to a Savannah Fire, the U.S. Coast Guard searched for the missing boater until 10 Saturday night and then DNR took over after that.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is reported.