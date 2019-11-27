U.S. Marshals: Marine deserter wanted for murder arrested in Va.

Authorities say Michael Brown was spotted at a Franklin County convenience store on the day of the murder. (Photo: Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

(WFXR) — The U.S. Marshals Service said Michael Brown is in custody. WFXRtv.com has confirmed Brown was arrested in Franklin County.

He was wanted in the murder of Rodney Brown, who was shot to death in Franklin County Nov. 9. Rodney Brown was the boyfriend of Michael Brown’s mother.

Michael Brown was wanted for Rodney Brown’s murder. He was also accused of deserting his post in the Marines.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office have scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. in Rocky Mount. WAVY sister station WFXR will carry the press conference on air. Look for coverage here on WAVY.com.

In this undated image released by the Franklin County (Va.) Sheriff’s Office, U. S. Marine Michael Alexander Brown is shown. Roanoke Police Chief Tim Jones has closed all the city schools in Roanoke, Va. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, and warned people to lock their doors after spotting a vehicle linked to Brown, a Marine deserter who is wanted for questioning in a murder case. (Franklin County (Va.) Sheriff’s Office via AP)

