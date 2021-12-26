U.S. passport fee to increase by $20 starting Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Traveling will soon be a bit more pricey for anyone who needs to apply for or renew their passports.
Starting on Monday, a U.S. passport book fee will increase by $20.
“The increased fee is necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world,” according to a tweet by the State Department.
A first-time or replacement adult passport will cost $165, while passport renewals will cost $130. Travelers younger than 16 will pay $135.
The State Department says it now processes applications in eight to 11 weeks.