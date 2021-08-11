Unvaccinated students at West Virginia college will have to pay $750 fee

Blank COVID-19 vaccine cards are seen in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department on June 8, 2021.

BUCKHANNON, W. Va. (WBTW) — West Virginia Wesleyan College will charge students a $750 fee if they are either not vaccinated or don’t upload proof of their vaccination status, according to the university’s COVID-19 plan.

If proof of vaccination is not uploaded by Sept. 7, the student will have to pay the $750 COVID fee. Having the first shot towards vaccination also counts as vaccination proof.

According to the university, students who do not submit proof of vaccination or who are not vaccinated will also be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test within seven days of arriving on campus. Those students will also have to get tested weekly.

The cost for testing will be covered by the fee charged to unvaccinated students.

The university will require masks indoors for unvaccinated students, as well as social distancing, according to the university.

Students who are exposed to COVID-19 during the fall semester will be given contained housing for 48-hours. After the time period, students will be responsible for their own housing arrangements off campus until medically cleared to return to campus. Students who need to stay on campus can complete the rest of the semester in quarantine for a $250 fee.