US: Flights from China to go to 7 airports starting Sunday
National
Posted:
Jan 31, 2020 / 04:18 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 31, 2020 / 04:18 PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — US: Flights from China to go to 7 airports starting Sunday.