BALTIMORE (AP) — The number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases has surpassed 20 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
That’s nearly twice as many as the No. 2 country, India, and nearly one-quarter of the more than 83 million cases globally.
The U.S. continued to surpass other countries in COVID-19 cases as it reached 20 million at the start of the new year, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University.
COVID-19 deaths have also increased in the country, now totaling more than 346,000.
India and Brazil trail behind the U.S. in coronavirus cases at over 10 million and 7 million, respectively.
The increase comes as officials race to vaccinate millions of Americans but have come off to a slower and messier start.
President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines and vowed to ramp up the current speed of vaccinations. However, Biden acknowledged that it “will still take months to have the majority of Americans vaccinated.”
LATEST HEADLINES
- Myrtle Beach Skywheel to light up blue in honor of North Myrtle Beach officer killed in crash
- Congress votes to override President Trump’s defense bill veto
- South Carolina now keeping track of opioid overdose reversals in emergency rooms
- US hits 20 million mark in coronavirus cases
- ‘She would scream in pain’ | Parents warn of condition, weeks after COVID-19, that left 7-yr-old Utahn in ICU