US raises legal age to buy cigarettes, vapes to 21

(CNN/WFLA) – A new law sets the minimum age to buy tobacco products at 21 years old.

President Donald Trump signed that measure into law Friday.

It’s part of the $1.4 trillion spending agreement to fund the federal government.

A bipartisan group of senators have wanted the measure for some time. They finally got it pushed through by attaching it to a bill that had to pass to avoid a government shutdown.

The measure applies to traditional tobacco products like cigarettes and vaping devices.

President Trump supports the change.

Several states had already raised their ages for purchasing tobacco but this measure mandates it nationwide.