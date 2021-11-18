US Surgeon General, American Academy of Pediatrics discuss vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — On Thursday, the U.S. Surgeon General and other notable health experts discussed the benefits of vaccinating children against COVID-19 and strategies for parents to help guide children through the process.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years old. According to the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Lee Ann Savio Beers, for the 14th week in a row, there have been 100,000 children diagnosed with COVID-19.

Beers and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said this is a landmark moment in the fight against COVID-19.

“This vaccine was tailored specifically for kids. The dose is lower, it’s about a third of the dose that adults get, but it also went through a clinical trial specifically for 5 to 11 year olds. Went through a careful rigorous review process,” Murthy said. “The clinical trials produced very promising results. The vaccines were found to be 90 percent effective in preventing our kids from developing symptomatic COVID illness. And while side effects were seen in the trials they included soreness, pain, swelling of the arm. Fatigue, headache and occasional fever But these symptoms disappeared in a day or two.”

Murthy’s office just released a community tool kit that includes lots of information including how to talk to family and friends about misinformation. It can be fond at surgeongeneral.gov.